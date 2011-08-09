UPDATE 4-Ralcorp buyS from Sara Lee, may keep ConAgra at bay

* $545 mln deal to add to earnings in first year, excl items
By Mihir Dalal
BANGALORE, Aug 9 Ralcorp Holdings Inc
plans to buy Sara Lee Corp's North American private
label refrigerated dough business for about $545 million, a deal
that could move it further away from a possible takeover by
ConAgra Foods .
Ralcorp shares, which have fallen significantly over the
last week from around ConAgra's $86-a-share offer as takeover
hopes dimmed, edged down 1 percent to $73.33 on Tuesday.
Last month, Ralcorp said it would separate its Post branded
cereals unit from its lower-margin private label business after
twice rejecting ConAgra's overtures, as the company sought an
alternative to selling out to the larger branded food company.
"While the acquisition appears to be nicely accretive on
paper, it's a clear signal that Ralcorp management is committed
to remaining independent," said Michael Goodman, senior analyst
at Corbyn Investment Management, which holds Ralcorp stock.
"I probably wouldn't be a buyer (of Ralcorp shares) again
until the mid $60s."
However, Morningstar analyst Erin Lash, Stifel's Christopher
Growe, and others believe Ralcorp is still in play.
With the Sara Lee deal, Ralcorp is raising the bar for
ConAgra to act now and raise its offer, Stifel's Growe said.
"We believe an offer approaching $100 (a share) will win
over the Ralcorp board and its shareholders. Although this is
certainly complicated by the announcement."
Ralcorp, which has bought more than 15 companies in the past
decade, said the Sara Lee acquisition would add over 30 cents a
share to its earnings in the first year after close, and it
would fund the deal through short-term debt.
The deal is also expected to help expand the company's
margins following the proposed spin-off of the cereals business.
For Sara Lee, the sale is part of its move to split its
international coffee and tea business from its North American
meats business.
In May, the company said it was considering alternatives for
its dough business, which employs around 700 staff and
represents roughly 3 percent of its annual sales, which last
year totalled around $10.8 billion.
Separately, Ralcorp reported higher-than-expected
third-quarter sales and kept its profit outlook, helped by
additional sales from acquisitions it made last year in the
bakery sector.
