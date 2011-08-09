UPDATE 4-Ralcorp buyS from Sara Lee, may keep ConAgra at bay

* $545 mln deal to add to earnings in first year, excl items

* Ralcorp Q3 adj shr $1.15 in line with est

* Q3 sales $1.17 bln ve est $1.15 bln

* Ralcorp still in play - analysts (Adds investor comment in paragraphs 4-5)

By Mihir Dalal

BANGALORE, Aug 9 Ralcorp Holdings Inc plans to buy Sara Lee Corp's North American private label refrigerated dough business for about $545 million, a deal that could move it further away from a possible takeover by ConAgra Foods .

Ralcorp shares, which have fallen significantly over the last week from around ConAgra's $86-a-share offer as takeover hopes dimmed, edged down 1 percent to $73.33 on Tuesday.

Last month, Ralcorp said it would separate its Post branded cereals unit from its lower-margin private label business after twice rejecting ConAgra's overtures, as the company sought an alternative to selling out to the larger branded food company.

"While the acquisition appears to be nicely accretive on paper, it's a clear signal that Ralcorp management is committed to remaining independent," said Michael Goodman, senior analyst at Corbyn Investment Management, which holds Ralcorp stock.

"I probably wouldn't be a buyer (of Ralcorp shares) again until the mid $60s."

However, Morningstar analyst Erin Lash, Stifel's Christopher Growe, and others believe Ralcorp is still in play.

With the Sara Lee deal, Ralcorp is raising the bar for ConAgra to act now and raise its offer, Stifel's Growe said.

"We believe an offer approaching $100 (a share) will win over the Ralcorp board and its shareholders. Although this is certainly complicated by the announcement."

Ralcorp, which has bought more than 15 companies in the past decade, said the Sara Lee acquisition would add over 30 cents a share to its earnings in the first year after close, and it would fund the deal through short-term debt.

The deal is also expected to help expand the company's margins following the proposed spin-off of the cereals business.

For Sara Lee, the sale is part of its move to split its international coffee and tea business from its North American meats business.

In May, the company said it was considering alternatives for its dough business, which employs around 700 staff and represents roughly 3 percent of its annual sales, which last year totalled around $10.8 billion.

Separately, Ralcorp reported higher-than-expected third-quarter sales and kept its profit outlook, helped by additional sales from acquisitions it made last year in the bakery sector. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ian Geoghegan)