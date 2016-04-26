UPDATE 2-U.S. panel: Sarepta Duchenne drug not proven effective

(Recasts with committee vote, details of meeting)
By Toni Clarke and Natalie Grover
April 25 An experimental drug to treat Duchenne
muscular dystrophy, a devastating degenerative disease that
mostly affects boys, has not been proven effective, a U.S.
advisory panel concluded on Monday.
The vote followed an emotional meeting at a hotel in
Hyattsville, Maryland, where hundreds of patients and their
advocates urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's eteplirsen, saying their
children had benefited.
The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory
panels but typically does so.
The panel voted 7-3, with three abstentions, that the
clinical trial of 12 patients did not provide substantial
evidence the drug was effective for muscular dystrophy patients
with a specific genetic mutation.
The vote followed a skeptical presentation by FDA reviewers,
who questioned the validity of the data. They said the results
were hard to interpret and there was no clear evidence the drug
slowed progression of the disease, as Sarepta says.
The panel gave its recommendation after more than 50
patients and family members pleaded with the agency to approve
the drug.
"FDA, please don't let me die early," urged 15-year-old
Billy Ellsworth, who has the disease.
The panelists said they were moved by the patients'
testimony and that in some cases, it swayed their votes. The
majority said the company's clinical trial was not adequate or
well controlled enough to demonstrate that the drug was
responsible for some of the benefits claimed by patients.
But the FDA kept the door to approval open.
Dr. Janet Woodcock, the head of the agency's pharmaceutical
division, made a rare appearance at the event and said that
while it was hard to know whether the drug conferred a benefit,
the consequences of failing to approve a drug that actually
works in devastating diseases were "extreme" and borne by the
patient.
PROGRESSIVE MUSCULAR DISEASE
Duchenne's is a rare genetic disorder characterized by
progressive muscular weakness. The disease is caused by a lack
of dystrophin, a protein needed to keep muscles healthy.
Eteplirsen is designed to increase the production of dystrophin.
The disease typically emerges in boyhood, causing weakness
in the arms and legs and eventually the lungs and heart.
Patients typically lose the ability to walk during adolescence
and frequently die in their 20s or 30s, according to the
National Institutes of Health.
Panelists were asked whether the company had proven that
eteplirsen induces production of dystrophin to a level
reasonably likely to predict a clinical benefit, a measure
needed for the company to win accelerated approval of the drug.
The panel voted 7-6 that it had not.
The FDA can grant accelerated approval to a drug based on
preliminary data and wait for confirmation through additional
trials.
FDA reviewers were ridiculed by advocates as they sought to
present an analysis suggesting the drug's apparent efficacy in a
small number of patients could be due to chance because the
company had not conduct a randomized, controlled clinical trial.
Instead, the company compared the treated patients against
how untreated patients had progressed historically.
FDA officials said they had not made their decision on
whether to approve the drug and would take the patients' input
to heart.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc's Kyndrisa, designed to
address the same subset of patients as Sarepta's drug, was
rejected by the FDA in January. That includes about 13 percent
of all DMD patients or some 1,300 to 1,900 patients in the
United States.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Hyattsville, Md., and Natalie
Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)