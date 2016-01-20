FDA postpones panel meeting to review Sarepta's DMD drug

Jan 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
postponed a meeting of its advisory panel to review Sarepta
Therapeutics Inc's drug for a rare muscle wasting
disorder due to inclement weather forecast for Washington DC.
Sarepta's shares were down nearly 3 percent at $12.90 in
extended trading.
The date of the meeting, which was scheduled for Friday,
will be announced later, the FDA said. (1.usa.gov/1PNRhw5)
Sarepta's drug, eteplirsen, is designed to treat a subset of
patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which hampers
muscle movement and affects one in 3,600 newborn boys, with most
patients dying by the age of 30.
There are no FDA-approved drugs for DMD, and pressure has
been mounting on the FDA to swiftly approve treatments.
The FDA's staff said on Jan. 15 that they were unconvinced
about eteplirsen's efficacy and trial design, a day after the
regulator rejected a rival drug, Kyndrisa, developed by BioMarin
Pharmaceutical Inc.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)