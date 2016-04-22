U.S. FDA staff sets voting questions for Sarepta's muscle drug

April 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff on Friday formulated voting questions on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's muscle wasting drug, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of independent panel of experts on Monday to review the drug.

The staff reviewers on Thursday issued a scathing review on the drug and asked panelists only for feedback, without seeking their recommendation, or voting questions, a move that made it unclear if the panel would decide on approving the drug when it met on Monday.

The staff reviewers on Friday asked panelists to vote on, among others points, whether the trial data had substantial evidence that the drug, eteplirsen, was effective. (1.usa.gov/23Od3YH)

The company's shares were up about 22 percent in afternoon trading. They had plunged 44 percent on Thursday.

Sarepta is seeking accelerated approval for eteplirsen, which is designed to treat a subset of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). DMD has no FDA-approved drugs.

Pressure has been mounting on the FDA to approve treatments for the progressive, muscle wasting disease. Most patients die by the age of 30. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)