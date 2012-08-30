版本:
中国
2012年 8月 30日

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics shares jump in premarket

NEW YORK Aug 30 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc : * shares jump 11 percent to $13.99 in premarket

