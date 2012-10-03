BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics jumps in premarket after eteplirsen drug trial results

BRIEF-Zhaopin reports Q2 results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
NEW YORK Oct 3 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc : * Jumps 129.2 percent to $34.35 premarket after Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drug eteplirsen trial results
* Zhaopin reports second quarter of fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Sees 2017 Q1 net sales to a range of $185 million to $195 million
* Whitney receives approval to close transaction with First NBC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: