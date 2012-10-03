版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 19:55 BJT

BRIEF-Sarepta Therapeutics jumps in premarket after eteplirsen drug trial results

NEW YORK Oct 3 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc : * Jumps 129.2 percent to $34.35 premarket after Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy drug eteplirsen trial results

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐