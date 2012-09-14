版本:
S.Africa mine unrest could hit economy hard - Gordhan

PRETORIA, Sept 14 Labour unrest sweeping through South Africa's mining sector could be "extremely damaging" for the economy, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan conceded on Friday.

Gordhan's comments are a shift in tone from last week, when he told a joint government and IMF briefing that the violence was not likely to affect growth in "any significant way".

