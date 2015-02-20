Sarissa Capital seeks Ariad Pharma's CEO's ouster

Feb 20 Sarissa Capital Management LP said it was seeking the retirement of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Harvey Berger and would nominate its founding partner to the drugmaker's board.

The fund, which has a 6.87 stake in Ariad, said in a regulatory filing that it was "extremely disturbed" with the company's decision to renew Berger's employment. (1.usa.gov/1z5gLb8) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)