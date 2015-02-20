Sarissa Capital seeks Ariad Pharma's CEO's ouster

BRIEF-Ford's China sales in April up 11 pct y/y
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
Feb 20 Sarissa Capital Management LP said it was seeking the retirement of Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Harvey Berger and would nominate its founding partner to the drugmaker's board.
The fund, which has a 6.87 stake in Ariad, said in a regulatory filing that it was "extremely disturbed" with the company's decision to renew Berger's employment. (1.usa.gov/1z5gLb8) (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Simon Jennings)
* China sales in April totalled 93,967 vehicles, up 11 percent from a year earlier
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet took to the skies in Shanghai for its long-delayed maiden test flight on Friday, a major step for Beijing as it looks to boost its profile in the global aviation market.
* Q1 adj EBITDA up 8 pct at 612 mln eur vs poll avg 598 mln (Recasts lead, adds net income decline,)