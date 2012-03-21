UPDATE 1-Saskatchewan sees small surplus, higher potash revenue

* Gov't debt seen falling to 25-year low
* Potash, oil revenues forecast to rise
By Rod Nickel
March 21 The booming Western Canadian province
of Saskatchewan, flush with potash and crude oil revenues,
expects a slim budget surplus in the 2012-13 fiscal year,
continuing a nearly two-decade string of balanced books, the
government said on Wednesday.
The surplus comes as most Canadian provinces grapple with
deficits as they recover from slower economic growth.
Saskatchewan's oil-rich neighbor, Alberta, for instance,
forecasts a C$886 million ($892.20 million) budget deficit for
2012-13.
The right-of-center Saskatchewan Party government of Premier
Brad Wall, however, presides over an economy that is booming as
development ramps up in the Bakken oil and gas play and as
fertilizer companies, including Potash Corp and Mosaic
Co, spend billions on expanding potash mines.
The province's population in 2011 had its biggest growth in
58 years, to nearly 1.1 million people, as workers moved in from
other provinces.
"People are coming here because they recognize that
Saskatchewan is now a place of opportunity," said Finance
Minister Ken Krawetz. "Even in a time of global uncertainty, our
government's focus will remain squarely on enhancing and
preserving Saskatchewan's quality of life through prudent fiscal
management."
Saskatchewan forecast a C$95 million surplus in its
C$11.2-billion 2012-13 budget. It expects the 2011-12 year,
which ends March 31, to finish C$55.8 million in the black.
After accounting for government-owned corporations, the
2012-13 surplus is forecast at C$14.8 million.
OIL, POTASH ROYALTIES TO RISE
Saskatchewan rakes in significant revenues from royalties on
crude oil and potash production, and is banking on more of both
in the coming fiscal year.
It forecasts potash revenue at C$705.2 million, an increase
of C$254.1 million year over year, with potash sales expected at
the same level as last year, but at higher prices. Royalties
will also climb as spending on mine construction peaks. Potash
companies get deductions against royalties for capital
expansion.
Saskatchewan expects its oil revenues to climb to C$1.6
billion, up C$129 million, on forecasts for higher prices and
production.
The province is assuming prices of both potash and crude oil
will rise this year and in 2013, to US$102 per barrel for oil
and US$477 per tonne for potash at the mine gate next year.
Saskatchewan's public debt - which doesn't include the debt
of government corporations such as its power utility - is
estimated at C$3.8 billion as of March 31, its lowest level in
25 years.
Including government corporations, Saskatchewan's debt looks
to rise over the next year to C$9.6 billion, mainly because of
capital expansion by power and telecom utilities.
Government spending in 2012-13 is forecast to climb 5
percent from the previous year, partly to pay for health care.