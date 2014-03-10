版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 10日 星期一 14:44 BJT

Sasol H1 earnings up, ethylene project commissioned

JOHANNESBURG, March 10 South African petrochemicals group Sasol Ltd said on Monday its first-half headline earnings rose 26 percent, helped by a weaker rand currency and higher chemical prices.

"This achievement was on the back of a strong operational performance from our global businesses, coupled with a 19 percent weaker average rand/US dollar exchange and improved chemical prices," the company said.

Sasol said headline earnings per share (EPS) for the six months to the end of December increased 26 percent to 30.19 rand, in line with the group's guidance to the market last month in a trading update.

Headline EPS is the primary measure of profit in South Africa and strips out one-off items.

The group said it had successfully commissioned a project in Lake Charles, Louisiana, which is using unique technology to convert ethylene into higher value chemical products used to strengthen plastic for consumer products such as food packaging.

It said the project "is currently in start-up and first product was successfully produced. We expect that the plant will be fully operational by the middle of the 2014 calendar year."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐