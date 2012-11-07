New Issue - Sasol Financing sells $1 bln in notes

Nov 7 Sasol Financing International Plc on Tuesday sold $1 billion of notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The issue is guaranteed by Sasol Ltd. Barclays Capital, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SASOL FINANCING AMT $1 BLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 11/14/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.048 FIRST PAY 05/14/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.62 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/14/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 287.5 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS