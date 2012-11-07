版本:
New Issue - Sasol Financing sells $1 bln in notes

Nov 7 Sasol Financing International Plc
 on Tuesday sold $1 billion of notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    The issue is guaranteed by Sasol Ltd.
    Barclays Capital, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: SASOL FINANCING

AMT $1 BLN      COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/14/2022   
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.048   FIRST PAY   05/14/2013
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4.62 PCT     SETTLEMENT  11/14/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 287.5 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

