UPDATE 1-Satcon posts wider-than-expected Q2 loss

Aug 9 Satcon Technology Corp posted a
wider-than-expected loss for the ninth straight quarter as
subsidy cuts in Europe hurt margins, and the photovoltaic
inverter maker forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street
expectations.
Satcon, whose products are used by businesses and utility
companies to convert renewable energy sources into electrical
power, said it expects third-quarter revenue of $45-$52 million.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $62 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin for the second quarter fell to 8 percent from
21 percent last year, as the company got less business from
higher margin European markets.
Satcon reported second-quarter net loss of $21.2 million, or
18 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $8.5 million, or
12 cents a share, a year go.
Revenue rose 65 percent to $45.5 million.
Analysts on average HAD EXPECTED a loss of 12 cents a share
on revenue of $45.9 million.
Shares of the Boston-based company closed at $1.43 on
Tuesday on Nasdaq. They were down 3 percent in after-market
trade.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)