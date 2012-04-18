Pentagon seeks to loosen some export restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, April 18 A new
Pentagon report on Wednesday recommended loosening U.S. export
controls on "hundreds of thousands" of items on communications
satellites and remote sensing equipment, while maintaining or
tightening controls on exports to China, Iran and other
countries.
Greg Schulte, deputy assistant secretary of defense for
space policy, said the report also recommended returning the
authority to determine export controls to the president, a move
that would require new legislation.
Schulte told reporters that the changes, if approved by
Congress, would help make U.S. industry more competitive
internationally at a time when defense budgets are declining.