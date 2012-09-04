Satnav battle heats up as drivers look for new gadgets

* British market shows signs of U-turn
* TomTom-Garmin rivalry seen heating up in Q4
* Competition from smartphone, free navigation could ease
By Harro Ten Wolde and Tarmo Virki
BERLIN, Sept 4 Garmin Ltd and TomTom NV
are gearing up for battle as the world's two biggest
navigation companies plan to lure customers back with new
products offering extra features.
Satnav sales have been in decline since 2008 as rivals like
Google and Nokia gave away free navigation
on smartphones.
Once the darlings of the stock market, TomTom and Garmin
have seen the value of their shares drop by more than 90 percent
since the end of 2007, when satnav's were the hottest Christmas
gifts.
Having tried discounts, Garmin and TomTom are preparing to
tempt customers back with newer models. The companies have not
said what new features may be included but industry analysts
expect to see bigger screens, 3D and photographic images.
GfK Account Director Richard Gregory said TomTom and Garmin
have been pushed into action by smartphone sellers.
"The continued threat of cannibalisation from smartphones is
driving manufacturers to produce more competitively priced
devices with additional innovative features," he said.
The run-up to Christmas will be a crucial test for TomTom
and Garmin, who control more than three-quarters of the global
market for personal navigation devices (PNDs).
"You are going to see a big drive from us to increase market
share in Q4. It will be between us and Garmin," said TomTom's
managing director and co-founder Corinne Vigreux.
"We are going to add more things to the product to make it
more attractive," she said, stating big discounts were not part
of the plan.
TREND REVERSING
The British market, which is often seen as an indicator for
trends elsewhere, is already heating up.
Unit sales of PNDs in the British market rose 2 percent from
the previous year in July after jumping 7 percent in June,
according to data from market researcher GfK. This means the
market hasn't shrunk for five consecutive months.
"I am encouraged by that," said TomTom's Vigreux. "The UK is
not a market that doesn't understand technology. There is a real
demand there."
TomTom was market leader in Europe in the second quarter of
this year, with 45 percent of 2.4 million PNDs sold, while
Garmin had about 70 percent of the market in the United States.
"There is a big replacement market. The success of the PNDs
in the last four years; those customers are coming back," said
Stefan Bernard, head of Garmin Germany.
But Bernard also said it would be difficult to reverse the
longer-term declining trend of the global market.
"We believe that the PND market is still in a decline but
not at as fast a pace as it used to be," Bernard said.
Garmin expects that the global PND market will decline 1015
percent this year, while TomTom is aiming for revenue of 1.10
billion euros, down from 1.27 billion euros in 2011.
TomTom's Vigreux said he also expects to be battling in a
shrinking g lobal market.
As PND sales faltered, the bright spot for Garmin has been
the growing popularity of its outdoor and fitness products such
as watches with global positioning system sensors, golfing
accessories with pre-loaded courses and fitness applications.
At the same time TomTom has focused on getting its
navigation systems into cars in collaboration deals with vehicle
manufacturers who are increasingly installing satnav.
Of 16 analysts tracking TomTom stock, three have a 'strong
buy' recommendation, seven rate the shares 'hold', while six
have the stock at 'sell' or 'strong sell', according to
StarMine. Garmin has four 'strong buy' or 'buy' recommendations,
eight rate the stock 'hold' and one 'sell'.
"I don't know whether there will be a new wow-experience,
but navigation is at the core at everybody's life, either in the
car or on the smartphone. There will always be a market for it.
Will there be a wow? I don't know," said Garmin's Bernard.