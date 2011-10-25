S'pore's SATS sells Daniels Group to Hain Celestial

SINGAPORE Oct 25 Singapore food and aircraft ground handling firm SATS said on Tuesday it has sold its non-aviation food business in Britain for as much as 164 million pounds ($262 million).

SATS will sell Daniels Group to the British unit of Hain Celestial Group for an initial 151 million pounds, with the amount rising by as much as 13 million pounds to be paid over two years if certain earnings targets were met.

The Daniels Group produces and distributes food products such as New Covent Garden Soup and Johnsons Juices.

($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)