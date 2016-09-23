Saudi Airlines acquires 63 aircraft in fleet expansion, SPA

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
DOHA, Sept 23 Saudi Arabian Airlines acquired 63 aircraft as part of a fleet modernization program, a top executive was quoted as saying by state news agency SPA.
"The new agreements signed recently include the acquisition of 63 modern aircraft: 15 Boeing B777-300ER, 13 Boeing B787 "Dreamliner" and 35 Airbus (A320 / A321-neo)," said Director-general Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser. (Reporting by Tom Finn)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.