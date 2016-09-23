版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 21:09 BJT

Saudi Airlines acquires 63 aircraft in fleet expansion, SPA

DOHA, Sept 23 Saudi Arabian Airlines acquired 63 aircraft as part of a fleet modernization program, a top executive was quoted as saying by state news agency SPA.

"The new agreements signed recently include the acquisition of 63 modern aircraft: 15 Boeing B777-300ER, 13 Boeing B787 "Dreamliner" and 35 Airbus (A320 / A321-neo)," said Director-general Saleh bin Nasser al-Jasser. (Reporting by Tom Finn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐