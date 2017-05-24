版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 19:01 BJT

SaudiGulf Airlines expects to agree Boeing 777 order by Q3 -CEO

DUBAI May 24 SaudiGulf Airlines expects to finalise an agreement for up to 16 Boeing 777 airliners with the planemaker by the third quarter of this year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

Boeing announced this week it was in talks to sell widebody jets to SaudiGulf but did not disclose the aircraft type.

Privately owned SaudiGulf is targeting delivery of the 777s from 2020, Chief Executive Samer al-Majali told Reuters by email. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐