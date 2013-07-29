Saudi Prince Alwaleed warns against falling oil demand

| DUBAI, July 29
DUBAI, July 29 Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed
bin Talal warned that the Gulf Arab kingdom needed to reduce its
reliance on crude oil and diversify its revenues, as rising U.S.
shale energy supplies cut global demand for its oil.
In an open letter to Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi and other
ministers, published on Sunday via his Twitter account, Prince
Alwaleed said demand for oil from OPEC member states was "in
continuous decline".
He said Saudi Arabia's heavy dependence on oil was "a truth
that has really become a source of worry for many", and that the
world's biggest crude oil exporter should implement "swift
measures" to diversify its economy.
Prince Alwaleed, owner of international investment firm
Kingdom Holding, is unusually outspoken for a top
Saudi businessman.
But his warning reflects growing concern in private among
many Saudis about the long-term impact of shale technology,
which is allowing the United States and Canada to tap
unconventional oil deposits which they could not reach just a
few years ago. Some analysts think this may push demand for
Saudi oil, as well as global oil prices, down sharply over the
next decade.
Over the past couple of years the Saudi government has taken
some initial steps to develop the economy beyond oil - for
example, liberalising the aviation sector and providing finance
to small, entrepreneurial firms in the services and technology
sectors.
Naimi said publicly in Vienna in May that he was not
concerned about rising U.S. shale oil supplies.
Prince Alwaleed told Naimi in his open letter,
which was dated May 13 this year, that he disagreed with him.
"Our country is facing a threat with the continuation of
its near-complete reliance on oil, especially as 92 percent of
the budget for this year depends on oil," Prince Alwaleed said.
"It is necessary to diversify sources of revenue, establish
a clear vision for that and start implementing it immediately,"
he said, adding that the country should move ahead with plans
for nuclear and solar energy production to cut local consumption
of oil.
The shale oil threat means Saudi Arabia will not be able to
raise its production capacity to 15 million barrels of oil per
day, Prince Alwaleed argued. Current capacity is about 12.5
million bpd; a few years ago the country planned to increase
capacity to 15 million bpd, but then put the plan on hold after
the global financial crisis.
While most Saudi officials have in public insisted they are
not worried by the shale threat, the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has recognised that it
needs to address the issue.
In a report this month, OPEC forecast demand for its oil in
2014 would average 29.61 million bpd, down 250,000 bpd from
2013. It cited rising non-OPEC supply, especially from the
United States.
At its last meeting in Vienna in May, OPEC oil ministers
spent time discussing shale technology and set up a committee to
study it.