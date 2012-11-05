Saudi Arabia names Prince Mohammed bin Nayef as interior minister

RIYADH Nov 5 Saudi Arabia appointed Prince
Mohammed bin Nayef as Interior Minister on Monday, relieving his
uncle Prince Ahmed of the job only four-and-a-half months after
his appointment.
"Prince Ahmed is relieved of his position as interior
minister at his own request and Prince Mohammed bin Nayef is
appointed," said a royal decree carried on Saudi Press Agency.
Prince Mohammed, the son of the former veteran interior
minister Prince Nayef who died in June, has been deputy interior
minister responsible for security for many years. He is seen by
Western countries as having spearheaded Saudi efforts to crush
al Qaeda in the conservative Islamic kingdom.