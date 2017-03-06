UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco to list locally and abroad in 2nd half of 2018 - CEO

(Recasts, updates with more quotes)
MANAMA, March 6 Oil giant Saudi Aramco will be
listed locally and abroad in the second half of 2018, and the
process is going according to plans, Chief Executive Amin Nasser
said on Monday.
The IPO is the centrepiece of the Saudi government's
ambitious plan, known as Vision 2030, to diversify the economy
away from oil. Up to 5 percent of the world's largest oil
producer is likely to be listed on both the Saudi stock exchange
in Riyadh and on one or more international markets.
"We have always said the listing will happen in the second
half of 2018, everything is going very smoothly, we are
evaluating different stock exchanges," Nasser, speaking at an
industry conference in Bahrain, said.
"There is a lot of work which is ongoing but everything is
going as planned," he added.
He said the listing would be "locally on Tadawul and
internationally on one or perhaps two" bourses. The Tadawul is
Saudi Arabia's stock exchange.
"We are evaluating different stock exchanges globally and we
will present this to our board and shareholder on where Aramco
will be listed," he added.
Nasser also said an overhang in world oil supplies was
expected to ease in the first half of 2017 and that the industry
needed to maintain investments for the long term despite lower
prices.
