Saudi favors New York for Aramco IPO, also considers Toronto, London -WSJ

Feb 20 Saudi Arabia is favoring New York to list
state oil giant Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, while also
considering London and Toronto for the prospect of floating the
firm, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Saudi officials also talked to exchanges in Singapore, Hong
Kong, Tokyo and Shanghai but are unlikely to pursue listing in
those places, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with
the matter. on.wsj.com/2m54QfH
The listing is the centerpiece of a Saudi Arabian government
plan to transform the kingdom by enticing investment and
diversifying the economy away from a reliance on oil.
Saudi officials expect the IPO to value Aramco at a minimum
of $2 trillion.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)