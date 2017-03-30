版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 15:42 BJT

Saudi Aramco formally appoints banks to advise on share sale

LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE has formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and HSBC as international financial advisers for its initial public offering, expected to be the world's largest equity sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The trio join Moelis & Co and Evercore, which have been appointed independent financial advisers, one source said. The company has also appointed Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital and Samba Capital as local advisers, the sources said.

Saudi Aramco said it did not comment on rumour or speculation. (Reporting by Ron Bousso in London,; David French in New York, Davide Barbuscia in Dubai and Reem Shamseddine in Khobar,; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editing by Edmund Blair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐