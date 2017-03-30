Saudi Aramco formally appoints banks to advise on share sale

LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE has
formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley
and HSBC as international financial advisers for
its initial public offering, expected to be the world's largest
equity sale, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The trio join Moelis & Co and Evercore, which
have been appointed independent financial advisers, one source
said. The company has also appointed Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital
and Samba Capital as local advisers, the
sources said.
Saudi Aramco said it did not comment on rumour or
speculation.
