UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco formally appoints banks to advise on share sale

(Adds details about the appointments, listing plans)
By Ron Bousso, David French and Davide Barbuscia
LONDON, March 30 Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE has
formally appointed JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley
and HSBC as international financial advisers for
its initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The trio join Moelis & Co and Evercore, which
have been appointed independent financial advisers, one source
said of what is expected to be the world's biggest share sale.
The Saudi authorities aim to sell up to 5 percent of Aramco,
listing the shares in Riyadh and at least one foreign exchange
to raise cash for investment in new industries in a bid to
diversify away from oil exports in an era of cheap crude.
Aramco has appointed Saudi Arabia's NCB Capital
and Samba Capital as local advisers, the sources said.
Reuters previously reported that JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley,
Moelis and Evercore had been asked to work on the global
listing, while HSBC was a leading contender to join them. Samba
Capital was earlier named as one of two local
advisers.
One source said all the banks had now been "onboarded", a
term indicating they had been fully briefed on the IPO process,
and had been tasked with work that includes helping ensure
systems on the Saudi stock exchange, the Tadawul, can be
integrated with a foreign exchange.
Saudi Aramco has yet to pick a foreign site to list.
When asked for comment, Saudi Aramco said it did not respond
to rumour or speculation. Officials at NCB Capital were not
immediately available and other banks have previously declined
to comment on their role.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso in London,; David French in New York,
Davide Barbuscia in Dubai, with additional reporting by Reem
Shamseddine in Khobar, Saudi Arabia; Writing by Tom Arnold;
Editing by Edmund Blair)