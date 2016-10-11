Duo gets design contract for massive Saudi maritime yard

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 11 A joint venture of HaskoningDHV UK and Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co has been awarded a contract to design the infrastructure for the Ras Al Khair maritime yard in Saudi Arabia, a statement from the firms said on Tuesday.
The duo, based in the Netherlands and South Korea, have been awarded the front-end engineering design contract, with the work expected to take five months to complete, they said. The value of the contract was not disclosed.
The huge ship repair and shipbuilding complex in the east of the country, which is due to be fully operational by 2021, is part of the kingdom's sweeping economic reform plan aimed at reducing the dependence of the Saudi economy on oil revenues.
Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, the state oil giant in charge of the project, has said it expects the complex to create 80,000 jobs and allow Saudi Arabia to reduce its imports by $12 billion while increasing gross domestic product by $17 billion.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.