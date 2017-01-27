Saudi Aramco's oil reserves confirmed by external audit -sources

| DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON
DUBAI/KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/LONDON Jan 27 The
first independent audit of Saudi Aramco's oil
reserves has confirmed the state oil company's own figures,
sources familiar with the situation said, ahead of its planned
share market listing next year.
The listing, expected to be the world's biggest initial
public offering (IPO), is a centrepiece of a Saudi Arabian
government plan to transform the country by enticing investment
and diversifying the economy away from oil.
Based on a figure of 265 billion barrels, Aramco's fields
contain about 15 percent of the world's proven reserves. Any
finding that the reserves are significantly above or below that
could affect the company's market value in the listing.
"The independent audit produced no surprises," a source
familiar with the situation said on Friday. "Aramco's reserves
have always been reported internally in line with international
practice."
Aramco had asked two U.S. oil reserve auditing specialists
to review its deposits.
These are Gaffney, Cline and Associates, part of Baker
Hughes and Dallas-based DeGolyer and MacNaughton.
DeGolyer and MacNaughton completed its audit last year, two of
the sources said.
Aramco and DeGolyer could not be reached for immediate
comment on Friday. Gaffney Cline also could not be reached for
immediate comment.
Saudi Arabia's proven oil reserves have been listed at about
265 billion barrels in oil industry reference publications such
as the BP Statistical Review of World Energy for many years.
Aramco said its crude oil and condensate reserves were 261.1
billion barrels in its 2015 annual report.
The reserves audit produced figures "definitely not below"
those published by Aramco, a second source familiar with the
matter said, while a third source said the auditing firm's
estimate was higher than Aramco's own.
The IPO plan is being championed by Deputy Crown Prince
Mohammed bin Salman, who oversees energy and economic policy in
the world's top oil-exporting country.
Prince Mohammed has said he expects the IPO, which will
offer up to five percent of the company, to value Aramco at a
minimum of $2 trillion.
Senior oil industry figures have welcomed the Aramco IPO for
casting more light on Saudi Arabia's oil reserves. Many of the
world's biggest sovereign reserves holders have not changed
their numbers for years.
The head of Russian oil company Rosneft Igor
Sechin said last year the Aramco listing would give transparency
over reserves data which had not been updated for 30 years.
