2015年 2月 18日 星期三 22:21 BJT

Saudi Aramco seeks $10 bln loan from banks - sources

DUBAI Feb 18 State oil giant Saudi Aramco is talking to banks about taking a $10 billion loan for general business purposes, according to two banking sources aware of the matter, with one saying the deal could close by the end of the month.

Local and international banks are holding discussions with the company, which is the world's biggest oil exporter, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information isn't public.

Aramco didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Tom Arnold and Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)
