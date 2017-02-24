CORRECTED-Saudi King Salman launches investment drive with Asia tour

(Corrects date of U.S. visit in paragraph 4)
* King seeks to bolster economy, defence ties
* Asia is top buyer of Saudi oil
* Riyadh courts Asian investors in Aramco IPO
* King seeks to boost counter-terrorism cooperation
By Katie Paul
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts
a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's
fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment
opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state
firm Saudi Aramco.
The octogenarian monarch, who has overseen the launch of an
ambitious economic reform plan since his accession two years
ago, is expected to visit Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and China.
In a sign of the importance which the kingdom places on
strengthening economic ties with Asia, Indonesian officials say
Salman will be accompanied by a 1,500-strong entourage including
10 ministers.
Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and Aramco executives will
travel with him, sources told Reuters, on the king's first trip
outside the Middle East and North Africa since he visited the
United States in 2015.
Saudi officials are keen to court Asian investors for the
sale of a 5 percent stake in Aramco in 2018, which is expected
to be the world's biggest IPO, and have solicited financial
advice from banks with links to China.
Asian banks and companies are also expected to play major
roles in the kingdom's plans to develop non-oil industries and
expand its international investments, all part of the crude
exporting giant's attempts to reduce dependence on oil revenues.
The kingdom in August signed 15 preliminary agreements with
China - ranging from house-building in Saudi Arabia to water
projects and oil storage - during a visit by the king's powerful
son, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is
spearheading the economic reform plan.
It has also agreed to invest up to $45 billion in a new
technology fund with Japan's SoftBank Group.
While it pushes ahead with its diversification efforts,
Saudi Arabia is at the same time seeking to cement its position
as the world's biggest oil exporter and establish itself as the
dominant oil supplier to Asia's emerging markets.
In China, which is challenging the United States as the
world's biggest oil consumer, Saudi has just been pipped by
Russia as the top supplier.
MALAYSIAN DEAL
Saudi Arabia has yet to announce Salman's trip, but
officials in Malaysia say he will start his tour there on
Sunday, accompanied by his son Prince Mohammed.
Aramco is expected to sign an agreement during the visit to
collaborate with Malaysia's state oil firm Petroliam Nasional
Bhd (Petronas) on its Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated
Development (RAPID) project.
The king, who is thought to be 81, will travel to Jakarta
and Bali in Indonesia from March 1-9, and Japan from March 12 to
14, officials in those countries told Reuters.
Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said the
government hopes the visit will bring Saudi investments of up to
$25 billion. Jakarta's state-owned energy company Pertamina and
Aramco are working together to upgrade Indonesia's largest
refinery complex and are looking at other opportunities.
Indonesian television said the Saudi delegation will stay in
seven 5-star hotels in the Bali resort area of Nusa Dua.
Salman is also expected to go to China, although neither
Saudi nor Chinese officials have confirmed the visit, before
spending the last two weeks of March on holiday in the Maldives,
according to a Maldives diplomat. Local newspaper Mihaaru
reported that three resorts have been reserved for his stay.
MILITARY TIES
Asia also figures in the kingdom's plans for military
cooperation, with Malaysia and Indonesia listed as members of a
Saudi-led Islamic Military Alliance formed just over a year ago.
Riyadh's announcement of the counter-terrorism alliance in
December 2015 took many people by surprise, including officials
of some member countries, and it is not yet clear what role it
will play.
Washington remains Saudi Arabia's chief military partner,
but Riyadh has adopted a more assertive policy in response to
what it perceived as U.S. disengagement from the region under
former President Barack Obama.
China has traditionally played little role in Middle East
conflicts or diplomacy, despite its reliance on the region for
oil. But it has been trying to get more involved in efforts to
end Syria's six-year-old civil war, where Riyadh supports rebels
battling President Bashar al-Assad.
Last year China also offered support for Yemen’s government,
which is backed by a Saudi-led Gulf Arab coalition in a war
against the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement that controls much
of the country.
China has had to tread a careful line, though, as it also
has close relations with Iran. President Xi Jinping visited both
Saudi Arabia and Iran Tehran in January last year.
