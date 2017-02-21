Saudi king to visit Indonesia in March with entourage of 1,500 - Indonesian officials

| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Feb 21 Saudi Arabia's King Salman will
visit Jakarta and Bali on the Indonesian leg of his Asian tour
next month, bringing 1,500 people in his entourage including 10
ministers, Indonesian officials said.
"This is a very historic visit for us," Cabinet Secretary
Pramono Anung told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the king
would be in Indonesia from March 1 to 9. He would spend the last
six days of his trip "relaxing" in Bali.
Anung said Indonesian President Joko Widodo hoped the visit
would bring Saudi investments of up to $25 billion.
There was no immediate comment from Saudi Arabia.
The last visit by a Saudi king to Indonesia was 46 years
ago, when King Faisal came to the archipelago.
Indonesia hopes the visit will help further cement relations
between its state-owned energy company Pertamina and Saudi
Aramco, which are working together to upgrade the Cilacap
refinery, Indonesia's largest refinery complex, while eyeing
other developments.
"We are targeting investments," Indonesia Investment
Coordinating Board chief Thomas Lembong told reporters.
Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population,
hopes Saudi Arabia will help to promote moderate Islam through
religious teaching and exchange programmes for scholars, Anung
added.
Indonesia expects to sign agreements with Saudi Arabia on
increasing the frequency of flights from the Middle East to
Indonesia and increasing visitor numbers.
The longest leg of King Salman's trip to Asia this year will
be in Indonesia, said Deputy Foreign Minister Abdurrahman M.
Fachir.
"This also is a promotion in itself, and hopefully this will
increase the numbers of tourist arrivals from the Middle East."
Indonesia wants to use the visit to increase its annual
quota of haj pilgrims, and win commitments to improve the health
and safety of pilgrims and other Indonesians in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia is a major destination for Indonesian domestic
workers, but Indonesia imposed a ban on new workers travelling
to the Middle East in 2015 after two domestic workers were
executed in Saudi Arabia.
