Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour

* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare
Asian tour
* Month-long tour includes Indonesia, China, Japan and
others
* Petronas-Saudi Aramco expected to sign historic deal on
Tuesday
By Joseph Sipalan and Noah Browning
KUALA LUMPUR/DUBAI, Feb 26 Malaysia welcomed
Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Sunday for the start of a rare,
month-long Asian tour, where the monarch will build ties and
seek to draw more investments to the oil-rich gulf nation.
The visit is the first by a Saudi king to Malaysia in more
than a decade, as the Arab nation courts Asian investors for the
sale of a 5 percent stake in state firm Aramco in 2018, expected
to be the world's biggest IPO.
Malaysian state television on Sunday showed live footage of
the octogenarian king descending from his plane on an escalator
flown in with his delegation. He was received by Malaysian Prime
Minister Najib Razak before being whisked away in a heavily
guarded convoy for a state ceremony at Malaysia's parliament
grounds.
The leader was greeted in parliament with a 21-gun salute,
local media reported.
King Salman also plans to visit Indonesia, Brunei, Japan,
China, the Maldives and Jordan "to meet with the leaders of
those countries to discuss bilateral relations and regional and
international issues of common concern," a royal court statement
carried on Saudi Arabia's state media SPA reported.
Government sources with knowledge of the visit said a
600-strong delegation will accompany the king on his four-day
visit to Malaysia, where cooperation on energy developments will
be on the agenda.
State oil firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) and Saudi
Aramco will sign an agreement on Tuesday to collaborate in
Malaysia's Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development
(RAPID) project, a boost for the Southeast Asian economy which
has been reeling under weak global oil prices.
Relations between the two countries have been in the
spotlight over the last two years after Saudi Arabia was dragged
into a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal at Malaysian
state fund 1MDB, founded by Najib.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing in the money-laundering
case which is now being investigated by several countries
including the U.S, Switzerland and Singapore.
A Malaysian government inquiry found that nearly $700
million transferred to the Prime Minister's bank account in 2013
was a donation from the Saudi royal family and most of it was
returned.
The last time a Saudi king visited Malaysia was in 2006,
when King Abdullah, King Salman's half-brother and predecessor,
flew in with a 300-member delegation.
"Saudi Arabian investment in Malaysia is expected to create
thousands of jobs and we are proud that Malaysian firms have
been chosen to undertake projects at some of the most
prestigious locations in Saudi Arabia," Najib said in a
statement on Friday.
Besides travelling with his own private escalator, King
Salman has also flown in two personal cars. His entourage has
also completely booked out three luxury hotels in Kuala Lumpur
for the duration of the visit.
After Malaysia, the King is expected to travel to Jakarta
and Bali in Indonesia from March 1-9 with an even larger
entourage of 1,500 people, followed by a trip to Japan from
March 12 to 14, officials in those countries said.
King Salman is expected to spend the last two weeks of March
on holiday in the Maldives, according to a Maldives diplomat.
Local newspaper Mihaaru reported that three resorts have been
reserved for his stay.
(Additional reporting by William Maclean in DUBAI; Editing by
Praveen Menon and Lincoln Feast)