Canada's SNC wins design contract from Saudi Aramco for Berri oilfield-sources

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, April 24 Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group Inc won a contract from Saudi Aramco for initial engineering and design work to expand the gas-oil separation plant of the Berri oilfield, industry sources said.
Saudi Aramco and SNC declined to comment.
The sources did not give a value for the contract.
Sources told Reuters in February Aramco would over time add 250,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Berri, possibly by building drilling islands offshore in the Gulf.
Companies bid for several packages of front-end engineering and design work on the project, which one source estimated could cost $6 billion in total.
Two sources told Reuters the estimated cost of the gas-oil separation plant expansion alone is about $1.7 billion.
Front-end engineering typically takes as long as a year to complete from the day of the award of contracts.
Saudi Aramco has said it will continue oil investments to maintain capacity. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; additional reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Adrian Croft)
May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Trade Desk announced pricing of follow-on offering of 4.32 million shares of class a common stock by certain selling stockholders at price to public of $52/share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: