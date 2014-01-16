UPDATE 1-New Saudi airline in $2 bln deal for Bombardier planes

By Rania El Gamal
MANAMA Jan 16 Saudi Gulf Airlines, a new
carrier born of the deregulation of Saudi Arabia's aviation
market, has signed a $2 billion deal with Canada's Bombardier
Inc to buy 16 CSeries jets with options for 10 more,
the airline's owner said on Thursday.
The deal is a boost for Bombardier, which has so far seen
slow orders for the CSeries after several months of development
delays, with potential customers waiting for flight test data to
confirm fuel and cost saving claims.
Delivery of the CS300 jets, which seat between 130 and 160
passengers, is expected between the end of 2015 and the start of
2016, said Samer al-Magali, president of the Abdel Hadi
al-Qahtani group.
Dammam-based Saudi Gulf is expected to start operating later
this year or next year, Magali told reporters at the Bahrain
International Airshow, saying the $2 billion referred to the
list price for the planes and options.
The group is ready to buy or lease around six other planes
until the CSeries jets are delivered, he added.
"Saudi Gulf will be launched once we have the technical
licence from the civil aviation authority," said Magali, a
former chief executive of Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air
.
Saudi Arabia started opening up its aviation market in 2012
by awarding additional carrier licences. Population growth and
rapidly rising incomes mean there is considerable room for
expansion, analysts believe.
Currently, only national carrier Saudi Arabian Airlines and
budget airline National Air Services serve a domestic market of
about 27 million people. Foreign carriers can only fly in and
out of Saudi Arabia, not within the country.
The Bombardier order will initially be funded by the
al-Qahtani group but the main funding will come from lenders,
Magali said without elaborating. The planes will be used within
Saudi Arabia and the region.
The CSeries is a narrow-body jetliner aimed at competing
with the smaller planes built by aerospace giants Boeing
and Airbus.
Bombardier has said it expects to have 300 firm orders by
the time the CSeries boards its first commercial passenger,
currently slated for next autumn.