公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 16日 星期四

Saudi Gulf Airlines to buy Bombardier CSeries planes for $2 bln

MANAMA Jan 16 Saudi Gulf Airlines has signed a $2 billion agreement with Canada's Bombardier Inc to buy 16 CSeries planes with options for 10 more, Samer al-Magali, an executive representing the airline, told a news conference at the Bahrain International Airshow on Thursday.
