MIDEAST DEBT-As Saudi bourse opens to foreigners, debt market beckons

* Corporate bond market reforms to follow stock market
opening
* Authorities want to change heavy reliance on bank loans
* Regulator to ease approval process, develop securitisation
* Government may resume issuing bonds, aiding corporate
issues
* Legal framework, extent of foreign appetite remain
questions
By Bernardo Vizcaino
June 1 As Saudi Arabian authorities prepare to
open the stock market to direct foreign investment this month,
they're laying plans for a fresh set of reforms: measures to
expand and energise the corporate debt market.
Corporate bond issuance in the kingdom is the most active in
the region, but it lags far behind its potential. There have
been no conventional bonds sold in Saudi Arabia since 2013 while
issuance of sukuk (Islamic bonds) in all currencies totalled
$7.8 billion in 2014, down from $13.5 billion a year earlier,
according to data from Zawya, a Thomson Reuters firm.
The 2013 sukuk total was inflated by a government-guaranteed
15.2 billion riyal ($4.1 billion) issue by a state agency, the
General Authority of Civil Aviation.
So far the Saudi stock exchange has only six listed sukuk;
most domestic issuance is through private placements, which
rarely get traded, so pricing in the market is opaque.
The Capital Market Authority wants to change things under a
five-year strategy that would encourage issuance of sukuk and
conventional bonds as alternatives to bank loans, which
currently dominate corporate fund-raising.
This would spread corporate risk beyond the banking system,
making the financial sector more healthy, and provide more
channels for Saudi Arabia's growing investment industry.
"Within this year we will have some initiative to improve
and help the debt capital markets, both from the private sector
and from the government," CMA chairman Mohammed al-Jadaan said
at an industry conference in May.
He did not elaborate, but in its 2015-2019 strategy paper,
the CMA said it would ease the regulatory approval process for
debt products, regulate the listing of private placements on the
exchange, and develop securitisation to improve financing
options for issuers with low credit ratings.
The CMA plans to introduce rules for credit rating agencies
in September and is developing guidance for special purpose
vehicles, which are widely used in sukuk structures.
BENCHMARK
A key question is whether the Saudi Arabian government will
start issuing debt, which would create a badly needed benchmark
for corporate bond pricings, especially if the government
designed its issues to build a yield curve across maturities.
The government last issued a development bond in 2007 and
for the past several years it has focused on paying down debt, a
policy which it may be loathe to reverse.
But the plunge of oil prices since last year has pushed the
state budget deep into deficit. So far the government has drawn
down its foreign reserves to cover the deficit - net foreign
assets at the central bank have dropped by $58 billion since
last August - but Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf has said
domestic debt issues will also be considered.
"Technical studies on behalf of the Ministry of Finance
regarding government debt issuance appear to have already been
conducted," Jean-Michel Saliba, regional economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, wrote in a report last week after BoAML
analysts met Saudi officials.
Even if the government does begin issuing debt, however,
there will be other big obstacles to the growth of Saudi
Arabia's corporate debt market - some of which are not under the
CMA's control.
One is the kingdom's uncertain legal environment. At present
it is not always clear to investors and issuers how cases of
default or distressed situations will be handled, said Khalid
Howladar, Moody's global head of Islamic finance.
Currently, foreign investors can only access listed Saudi
debt products through swap arrangements, which can prove costly,
said Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer for regional
fixed income at Franklin Templeton Investments.
Some fund managers think the CMA could eventually open
listed corporate debt to direct foreign investment in the same
way that it is opening equities, in the hope that the
involvement of foreign institutions would add expertise and
sophistication to the market.
As foreign institutional investors enter the stock market,
they are likely to want access to corporate debt to balance
their investments, said Yazan Abdeen, lead fund manager at
Jeddah-based SEDCO Capital.
But on current form, the pricing of Saudi corporate debt may
not be attractive to many foreigners. Since local institutional
investors are so flush with cash, yields on riyal bonds may be
lower than those on debt abroad - and that's not taking into
account inferior Saudi trading volumes, which raise risks.
"One key challenge is for riyal issues to be accessible to
foreigners - the other, more significant, challenge is that they
be attractive," Kronfol said.
Saudi firms with lower credit ratings would tend to offer
bonds with higher yields, so encouraging them to issue - rather
than just the financially strongest firms - could attract more
foreign investors. This would need a major shift in Saudi
Arabia's risk-averse business culture, however.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan in Dubai; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)