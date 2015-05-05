Saudi CMA: foreigners can buy into IPOs on case-by-case basis

RIYADH May 5 Foreigners will be allowed to buy
directly into initial public offers of shares in Saudi Arabian
companies on a case-by-case basis, the chairman of the Saudi
Capital Market Authority said on Tuesday.
The CMA announced on Monday rules allowing foreign
institutions to begin investing directly in the stock market,
subject to restrictions such as a 10 percent cap on combined
foreign ownership of the market.
But IPOs are a special matter because they are usually
priced in Saudi Arabia well below market value, as a way to
spread the kingdom's oil wealth among its citizens. Letting
foreign investors buy directly into the offers could be
politically sensitive.
CMA chairman Mohammed al-Jadaan, speaking at a major
financial conference on Tuesday, said the regulator and
individual companies would decide on a case-by-case basis
whether to permit direct foreign participation in IPOs.
"It is a coordination between the issuer and the CMA," he
said.
"It is quite open for interpretation. There are no
restrictions. It will be up to the market and what the CMA feels
the market requires at the time."
Jadaan also said that while he couldn't speculate,
personally he didn't believe there would be a sudden flood of
foreign funds into the stock market when it opened on June 15.
On the possibility of relaxing foreign ownership
restrictions in future, he said: "Hopefully as the market moves
and as the market matures, things could be relaxed." He did not
elaborate.
