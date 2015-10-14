Saudi bourse regulator tightens curbs on anonymous investors

| DUBAI
DUBAI Oct 14 Saudi Arabia's market regulator
has further tightened its restrictions on anonymous investors
trading shares through brokers, citing the need to prevent money
laundering and financing of militant groups.
The Capital Market Authority (CMA) told licensed brokers
last week that they would have to open an account in the name of
each client rather than using the name of the broker or someone
else, according to a CMA circular seen by Reuters.
The new rules apply to Saudi and Gulf-based brokers and
banks which offer opportunities to invest in the Saudi stock
market through funds called "nominee accounts". Under these
arrangements, investors pool their money and the broker buys
indirect ownership in stocks through participatory notes.
"The regulator in Saudi is getting more active. From a
medium- to long-term perspective, this is a regulatory step in
the right direction," said Sachin Mohindra, portfolio manager at
Abu Dhabi-owned fund Invest AD.
The new rules follow the introduction of regulations in 2012
that obliged Saudi institutions trading on behalf of clients to
register ownership of shares under the names of individual
clients.
Participatory notes are one of the main channels through
which foreigners invest in the Saudi stock market; exchange data
suggest the notes account for about 1 percent of ownership of
Saudi shares.
In mid-June, Saudi Arabia began allowing Qualified Foreign
Investors (QFIs) to buy Saudi shares directly after obtaining
permits. The new rules on nominee accounts may have the effect
of pushing more foreigners to invest through QFIs rather than
via participatory notes.
So far, use of the QFI system has been very small, with only
about half a dozen institutions licensed as QFIs and a tiny
amount of money entering the market through that channel.
"Now they've opened up to QFI, they don't want international
capital to enter through a different route," Mohindra said.
(Writing and additional reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by
Andrew Torchia/Ruth Pitchford)