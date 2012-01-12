Britain's Cameron to visit to Saudi Arabia

RIYADH Jan 12 British Prime Minister David Cameron will visit Saudi Arabia on Friday for meetings with King Abdullah and Crown Prince Nayef, his first trip to the world's top oil exporter since taking office in 2010, the state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

Cameron's visit, which is expected to focus on improving the relationship between Britain and the conservative Islamic kingdom, also comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf where Iran has threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz.

Most Gulf oil, including that produced by Saudi Arabia, is shipped through the strait. London has imposed tough sanctions on the Islamic republic over its nuclear programme. Iran says its atomic programme is intended for civilian purposes.

Saudi Arabia, a major British defence market, agreed to buy Typhoon Eurofighter aircraft from BAE Systems in 2006 in a deal that left open the possibility of expanding the order.

British defence contractor BAE said last week that talks with Saudi Arabia over changes to its order for 72 Eurofighter Typhoon jets would continue into 2012 and possibly impact its 2011 earnings.

Two Western defence sources said Saudi Arabia, which last month placed a $29.4 billion for new Boeing F-15 jets, was in the early stage of talks to increase its Typhoon order by as many as 48 aircraft. Eurofighter declined to comment.

SPA did not say whether Cameron would also meet the new Saudi Defence Minister, Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, who moved into the job in November after the death of Crown Prince Sultan, who had held the post for five decades.

Although Friday's meeting will be the first between the two leaders since Cameron became prime minister, he did meet King Abdullah when he was leader of the opposition.

The Foreign Secretary William Hague, Defence Secretary Philip Hammond, and his predecessor Liam Fox, have all visited the kingdom.