版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 3日 星期日 15:04 BJT

Saudi companies estimate earnings impact of 2016 budget

(Adds companies reporting since end of last week)
    Jan 3 Saudi Arabian companies are announcing
estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity
and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget.
 
    
    
 COMPANY NAME                               ANNUAL COST IMPACT
 Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons  22.1 mln riyals in
                                            2016, declining
                                            amount to 2020
 Advanced Petrochemical                     1.5 pct
 Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co        26 mln riyals
                                            directly, 6 mln
                                            riyals indirectly
 Alujain Corp                               10-40 mln riyals
 Electrical Industries Co                   3 mln riyals
 Methanol Chemicals Co                      30 mln riyals
 National Industrialization Co (Tasnee)     190 mln riyals
 Qassim Agricultural Co                     No significant
                                            impact
 Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co       300 mln riyals
 (PetroRabigh)                              
 Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO)        8 pct
 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co                  No significant
                                            impact
 Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden)          Profit down 120
                                            mln riyals in 2016
 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC)        5 pct
 Saudi Cement Co                            68 mln riyals
 Saudi Electricity Co                       Cost rise offset
                                            by higher
                                            electricity
                                            tariffs
 Saudi Kayan                                8.5 pct
 United Electronics Co (Extra)              4.4 mln riyals
 Yamama Cement Co (YSCC)                    60 mln riyals
 Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab)   6.5 pct
 
 (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐