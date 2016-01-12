Saudi companies estimate earnings impact of 2016 budget

(Adds further disclosures) Jan 12 Saudi Arabian companies are announcing estimates of the impact on their earnings of fuel, electricity and natural gas feedstock price hikes in the 2016 state budget. COMPANY NAME ANNUAL COST IMPACT Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons 22.1 mln riyals in 2016, declining amount to 2020 Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Co 16 mln riyals Advanced Petrochemical 1.5 pct Al Jouf Agricultural Development Co 26 mln riyals directly, 6 mln riyals indirectly Al Jouf Cement Co 35 mln riyals Al Sorayai Group 11-13 mln riyals Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Co 27 mln riyals Almarai 200 mln riyals directly, 100 mln riyals indirectly Alujain Corp 10-40 mln riyals Arabian Cement Co 40 mln riyals Bawan Company 12.5 mln riyals City Cement 15-20 mln riyals Dur Hospitality Co 5 mln riyals Eastern Province Cement Co 43 mln riyals Electrical Industries Co 3 mln riyals Filing and Packing Materials 2.5-3 mln riyals Manufacturing Co Hail Cement 24 mln riyals Herfy Food Services Co 10 mln riyals Makkah Construction and Development Co 15 mln riyals Methanol Chemicals Co 30 mln riyals Middle East Paper Co 14 mln riyals Najran Cement Co 29 mln riyals National Agricultural Development Co 70 mln riyals directly, 30-40 mln riyals indirectly National Company for Glass Industries 3.5 mln riyals National Gas and Industrialization Co 12.5 mln riyals National Gypsum Co 3.5-4 mln riyals National Industrialization Co (Tasnee) 190 mln riyals National Metal Manufacturing and Casting 4 mln riyals National Petrochemical Co 50 mln riyals Northern Region Cement Co 34 mln riyals Qassim Agricultural Co No significant impact Qassim Cement Co 47 mln riyals Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co 300 mln riyals (PetroRabigh) Sahara Petrochemical Co 3 pct Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co (SAFCO) 8 pct Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co No significant impact Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma'aden) Profit down 120 mln riyals in 2016 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) 5 pct Saudi Cable Company 3 pct Saudi Cement Co 68 mln riyals Saudi Ceramics 4 pct Saudi Company for Hardware (SACO) 4-6 mln riyals Saudi Electricity Co Cost rise offset by higher electricity tariffs Saudi Industrial Development Co 4.4 mln riyals Saudi Industrial Industries Group 140-180 mln riyals Saudi Industrial Services Co 15 mln riyals Saudi Kayan 8.5 pct Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and 6 mln riyals Medical Appliances Saudi Printing and Packaging Co 2.5-3 mln riyals Southern Province Cement Co 50 mln riyals Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) 5 pct Tabuk Cement 21 mln riyals Takween Advanced Industries 15 mln riyals United Electronics Co (Extra) 4.4 mln riyals Yamama Cement Co (YSCC) 60 mln riyals Yanbu Cement Company 45 mln riyals Yanbu National Petrochemical Co (Yansab) 6.5 pct (Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Torchia)