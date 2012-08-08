China's ICBC wins Saudi branch licence -reports

RIYADH Aug 8 Saudi Arabia has decided to let
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the largest Chinese
commercial bank, open a branch in the country, a sign of growing
economic ties between the world's top oil exporter and
second-biggest oil consumer, local media said.
"The cabinet approved the licence...to open a branch in the
kingdom and authorised the finance minister to decide on any
subsequent request to open other branches of the bank," the
Saudi Press Agency quoted Information Minister Abdulaziz
al-Khoja as saying on Tuesday.
The report only gave a version of the bank's name in Arabic
but it was identified as ICBC by local media on
Wednesday. A public relations company representing the bank in
the Gulf said it would be unable to confirm the report until
ICBC had been officially contacted by the Saudi Arabian Monetary
Authority (SAMA), the central bank.
SAMA lists only 11 foreign banks on its website that are
already licenced to operate in the kingdom.
State-owned ICBC is the world's largest bank by stock market
capitalisation. It has branches in Abu Dhabi and Qatar, as well
as a subsidiary in Dubai. It has also been seeking a licence to
operate in Kuwait; the country's state news agency KUNA reported
earlier this year that its central bank had given "initial
approval" for ICBC to set up a branch there.
ICBC's Middle East operations made a 2011 pre-tax profit of
$32 million, more than double the $15 million it recorded in the
previous year, the bank said in March. Total assets jumped 146
percent to $3.06 billion.
The bank has moved to benefit from China's increased trade
with Middle East countries and a growing appetite for
renminbi-denominated business. In addition to Chinese imports of
Saudi oil, the countries have set up a string of joint ventures
in refining and petrochemicals.
Saudi Arabian Oil Co (Saudi Aramco) and China
Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec) have a refining joint
venture in the Chinese province of Fujian and plans for another
in western Saudi Arabia. Saudi Basic Industries Corp
has a world-scale ethylene plant with Sinopec in China's
Tianjin, which the companies this year agreed to expand to
produce polycarbonates.
Chinese building firms have meanwhile made headway in
winning large engineering, procurement and construction
contracts from Saudi Arabia in a market once dominated by
Western, Japanese and South Korean companies. China's Sepco III
Electric Power Construction Corp was awarded multi-billion
dollar contracts to build two power plants in 2009 and 2010.
In January, Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao visited Riyadh for
talks with King Abdullah and the late Crown Prince Nayef, with
trade high on the agenda.