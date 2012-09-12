TABLE-Saudi Aug inflation at 3.8 pct y/y, lowest since Oct 2009

Sept 12 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of Statistics released the following A ugust c onsumer price data on Wednesda y . SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION 08/12 07/12 08/11 pct change month/month 0.4 0.3 0.5 pct change year/year 3.8 4.0 4.8 NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in July expected average inflation in the world's top crude exporter to slow to 4.9 percent in 2012 from a three-year low of 5.0 percent in 2011.