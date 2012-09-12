版本:
TABLE-Saudi Aug inflation at 3.8 pct y/y, lowest since Oct 2009

Sept 12 Saudi Arabia's Central Department of
Statistics released the following A ugust c onsumer price data on
Wednesda y .

SAUDI CONSUMER INFLATION       08/12      07/12      08/11
 pct change month/month         0.4        0.3        0.5
 pct change  year/year          3.8        4.0        4.8
    NOTE. Analysts polled by Reuters in July expected average
inflation in the world's top crude exporter to slow to 4.9
percent in 2012 from a three-year low of 5.0 percent in 2011.

