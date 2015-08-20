Dollar-Saudi riyal forwards jump as oil, equities slide

DUBAI Aug 20 The Saudi Arabian riyal fell
sharply in the forwards market on Thursday as oil prices dropped
and Saudi equities plunged, prompting some traders to hedge
against the risk of pressure on the riyal's peg to the dollar in
the long term.
One-year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jumped as high
as 300 points, their highest level since March 2003, from
Wednesday's close of 250 points.
Since Gulf currencies are pegged or closely linked to the
dollar in the spot market - the Saudi riyal is pegged at
a rate of 3.75 - the forwards market is used by some banks and
international investors to hedge against risks in the region.
Bankers and economists said they did not see any immediate
pressure on the Saudi peg, and the central bank's huge foreign
reserves, which stood at $664.5 billion in June, meant it had
plenty of firepower to support the riyal for the foreseeable
future.
Nevertheless, the slide of oil prices is hurting Saudi
government finances and has helped to trigger a plunge of the
main Saudi stock index, which was down 2.9 percent in
early trade on Thursday, bringing its losses this month to 14.6
percent.
General instability in emerging markets, as well as oil
producer Kazakhstan's decision to float the tenge on Thursday
and this month's devaluation of the Chinese yuan, added to
market jitters.
The move in Saudi forwards affected markets in other Gulf
oil exporters, even those with state finances that are widely
seen as stronger than Riyadh's. One-year dollar/United Arab
Emirates forwards climbed, though much more slowly.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)