UPDATE 2-Saudi Arabia warns on cyber defense as Shamoon resurfaces

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Jan 23 Saudi Arabia on
Monday warned organisations in the kingdom to be on the alert
for the Shamoon virus, which cripples computers by wiping their
disks, as the labour ministry said it had been attacked and a
chemicals firm reported a network disruption.
An alert from the telecoms authority seen by Reuters advised
all parties to be vigilant for attacks from the Shamoon 2
variant of the virus that in 2012 crippled tens thousands of
computers at oil giant Saudi Aramco.
Shamoon disrupts computers by overwriting the master book
record, making it impossible for them to start up. Former U.S.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said the 2012 Shamoon attack on
Saudi Aramco was probably the most destructive cyber attack on a
private business.
In the 2012 hacks, images of a burning U.S. flag were used to
overwrite the drives of victims including Saudi Aramco and
RasGas Co Ltd. In the recent attacks, an image of the body of
3-year-old drowned Syrian refugee Alan Kurdi was used in recent
attacks, according to U.S. security researchers.
The Shamoon hackers were likely working on behalf of the
Iranian government in the 2012 campaign and the more-recent
attacks, said Adam Meyers, vice president with cyber security
firm CrowdStrike. "It's likely they will continue," he said.
State-controlled Al Ekhbariya TV said on Twitter, using the
hash tag #Shamoon, that several Saudi organisations had been
targeted in recent cyber attacks.
The state news agency, meanwhile, said the labour ministry
had been hit by a cyber attack, but that it did not impact its
data.
Jubail-based Sadara Chemical Co IPO-SACH.SE, a joint
venture firm owned by Saudi Aramco and U.S. company Dow
Chemical, said it had experienced a network disruption on Monday
morning and was working to resolve the issue.
The company made the disclosure on its official Twitter
account after the warning by Al Ekhbariya TV, which cited the
telecoms authority.
It did not say whether the disruption was due to a cyber
attack but said as a precautionary measure it had stopped all
services related to the network.
Other companies in Jubail, the hub of the Saudi
petrochemicals industry, also experienced network disruptions,
according to sources who were not authorized to publicly discuss
the matter.
Those companies sought to protect themselves from the virus
by shutting down their networks, said the sources, who declined
to identify specific firms.
