1 天前
Saudi king creates new security agency separate from interior ministry
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月20日 / 晚上7点05分 / 1 天前

Saudi king creates new security agency separate from interior ministry

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

DUBAI, July 20 (Reuters) - Saudi King Salman on Thursday ordered the creation of a new cabinet-level security apparatus to handle a range of matters including counter-terrorism that were previously under the aegis of the Interior Ministry.

In a series of royal decrees published by the state news agency, the king appointed Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al-Howairini to head the new body.

The decrees also saw the appointment of Mohammed el Kuwaiz as head of the Saudi Arabian Capital Markets Authority (CMA). (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Alison Williams)

