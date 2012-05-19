版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 19日 星期六 16:25 BJT

Saudi non-oil exports rise 31 percent-paper

RIYADH May 19 Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports rose 31 percent in 2011 to 176.6 billion riyals ($47.1 billion) compared to 2010, Arab News reported on Saturday citing the Central Department of Statistics.

Petrochemicals and plastics combined accounted for 114.9 billion riyals, Arab News reported, reflecting last year's surging commodities prices which helped state-run producer Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) achieve record profits.

By volume, 2011 exports rose by 5 percent on the year.

The largest export markets for Saudi goods were China, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore and India.

