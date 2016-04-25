WRAPUP 5-Saudi prince unveils sweeping plans to end "addiction" to oil

(Adds market reaction)
* Prince pitches message towards Saudi youth
* Public investment fund to be boosted
* Aramco value likely higher than $2 trillion
* Less than five percent of Aramco to be sold
By Samia Nakhoul, William Maclean and Marwa Rashad
RIYADH, April 25 The powerful young prince
overseeing Saudi Arabia's economy unveiled ambitious plans on
Monday aimed at ending the kingdom's "addiction" to oil and
transforming it into a global investment power.
Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the world's top
oil exporter expects state oil company Saudi Aramco
to be valued at more than $2 trillion ahead of the sale of less
than 5 percent of it through an initial public offering (IPO).
He added that the kingdom would raise the capital of its
public investment fund to 7 trillion riyals ($2 trillion) from
600 billion riyals ($160 billion).
The plans also included changes that would alter the social
structure of the ultra-conservative Muslim kingdom by pushing
for women to have a bigger economic role and by offering
improved status to resident expatriates.
"We will not allow our country ever to be at the mercy of
commodity price volatility or external markets," Prince Mohammed
said at his first news conference with international
journalists, who were invited to a Riyadh palace for the event.
"We have developed a case of oil addiction in Saudi Arabia,"
he had earlier told al-Arabiya television news channel.
His "Vision 2030" envisaged raising non-oil revenue to 600
billion riyals ($160 billion) by 2020 and 1 trillion riyals
($267 billion) by 2030 from 163.5 billion riyals ($43.6 billion)
last year. But the plan gave few details on how this would be
implemented, something that has bedevilled previous reforms.
The 31-year-old prince gave assured answers to questions on
the plan, and appeared to pitch his comments to appeal across
the Saudi social spectrum, and in particular to young people,
who face unemployment and an economic downturn despite their
country's oil wealth.
Even before oil prices started to plunge in 2014, economists
had regarded Riyadh's fiscal policy and economic structure as
being unsustainable, but reduced income from energy sales has
made reform more urgent.
The plan appeared to lift sentiment on the Saudi stock
market, where shares jumped by 2.5 percent in the
heaviest trading for eight months, but it fell short of
convincing sceptics that the kingdom can prosper in an era of
cheap oil.
At the centre of the plan is the restructuring of its Public
Investment Fund (PIF), which Prince Mohammed said would become a
hub for Saudi investment abroad, partly by raising money through
selling shares in Aramco.
Asked where Riyadh would find the funds for a $2 trillion
dollar fund after recent borrowing, he said it would come from
transferring the ownership of Aramco to the PIF.
"We are speaking about more than $2 trillion. We expect the
valuation to be more than $2 trillion. In addition to that there
are other assets that will be added to the fund, and part of it
is already added.
He said it could "turn into a global investment fund with a
size of up to $3 trillion dollars".
OPENING ARAMCO ACCOUNTS
The partial privatisation of Aramco was also central to the
plans, and Prince Mohammed said it would be transformed into an
energy company that he expected to be valued at $2 trillion to
$3 trillion, and that less than 5 percent of it would be listed
on the stock market.
So big is the state oil company because of its rights to the
kingdom's crude reserves, that selling even 1 percent of its
value would create the biggest initial public offering (IPO) on
earth, he said.
He said other Aramco subsidiary companies would also be
listed along with other publicly held companies, and added that
one major benefit of privatisation was that it would increase
transparency and help limit corruption.
"People used to be unhappy that files and data of Aramco are
undeclared, unclear and not transparent. Today they will be
transparent. If Aramco gets IPO-ed that means it has to announce
its statements of accounts," he said.
Since the prince was appointed to oversee Saudi long-term
planning through the Council of Economic and Development
Affairs, Riyadh's focus on reform has grown far more urgent and
far more acute.
Prince Mohammed has enjoyed a dizzyingly rapid rise since
his father became king 15 months ago, from being little known
outside the ruling Al Saud family to become the driving force of
Saudi plans to prepare for a future after oil.
In his rare press conference, he presented himself as a
modernising leader who seeks to shake Saudi Arabia out of its
economic slumber and its reputation for opacity and rigid
bureaucracy, showing an interest in topics including education,
the public role of women, and football.
Saudi Arabia would prepare a new education curriculum,
Prince Mohammed said. Despite previous reform attempts, the
kingdom's schools have long been seen as focused on religious
teachings rather than preparing students for a role in a modern
economy.
Under the plans, Saudi Arabia would produce or assemble half
of its defence equipment internally in order to create job
opportunities, he said, and Riyadh would make foreign investment
easier.
The government ran a deficit of 367 billion riyals ($98
billion) or 15 per cent of gross domestic product in 2015,
officials said, and this year's budget plan aimed to cut that to
326 billion riyals ($87 billion).
His economic team has already announced efforts to curb
wasteful government spending, to diversify revenue streams by
introducing sales tax and privatising state assets, and to make
reforms in the education sector.
Such was the speculation among Saudis over the details of
the plan that hashtags associated with it were the top two
trending on Twitter on Monday in the country with the highest
rate of social media use in the Middle East.
But ambitious targets, such as raising the private sector
share in the economy to 60 percent from 40 percent, reducing
unemployment to 7.6 percent from 11 percent and growing non-oil
income to 1 trillion riyals ($267 billion) from 163 billion
riyals ($44 billion) were not explained further.
PLANS
Some Saudis said they had hoped for more detail on crucial
issues such as education reform. There were no further details
of plans to increase revenue from tax or of any changes to the
political structure of the absolute monarchy.
"For me as a Saudi, I am concerned by the education
transformation plan," said a Saudi entrepreneur. "If it is not
at the top of the list, why not?"
However, the plan also envisaged increasing women's
participation in the workforce, something that has already grown
quickly over the past five years, to 30 percent from 22 percent.
But he also said he did not believe Saudi society was ready
to end its ban on women driving.
A green card system would also be launched within five years
to enable expatriate Arabs and Muslims to live and work
long-term in the country, Prince Mohammed said, in a major shift
for the insular kingdom.
But the focus was on economic restructuring to help reduce
oil dependence.
"I think by 2020, if oil stops we can survive," Prince
Mohammed said. "We need it, we need it, but I think in 2020 we
can live without oil."
Appealing to Saudi youth, he ended his news conference by
promising them a new Saudi Arabia.
"The vision is not a dream, it's a reality that will come
true," he said.
($1 = 3.7489 riyals)
(Additional reporting by Riyadh and Dubai newsrooms; Writing by
Angus McDowall and Noah Browning; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Giles Elgood)