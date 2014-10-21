UPDATE 2-Dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jump as spot market pressured

* 1-year dollar/riyal forwards highest since March 2011
* Heavy dollar demand pushes spot riyal rate unusually far
* Trader cites options activity by U.S. hedge funds
* But Saudi currency peg, economy not under serious pressure
* Reserves, growth remain strong; CDS move little
(Adds Standard Chartered analysis, background on reserves)
By Archana Narayanan and Martin Dokoupil
DUBAI, Oct 21 The Saudi riyal fell sharply
against the U.S. dollar in the forwards market on Tuesday to its
lowest level since March 2011, when the Arab Spring uprisings
briefly shook confidence in the political and economic stability
of the Gulf.
Traders said the riyal's peg of 3.75 to the dollar was not
under serious pressure, and that the currency's drop did not
indicate major concern about Saudi Arabia's economy.
Nevertheless, the move suggested that after a long period of
strength, financial markets in the Gulf are becoming more
volatile in response to the plunge of oil prices to four-year
lows in the last few weeks. Oil provides most state revenues and
export earnings for Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations.
One-year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards jumped to 90.0
points, their highest level since a peak of 91.50 points hit in
March 2011. The forwards had closed Monday at 69.0 points and
ended last Friday at 36.33 points.
They are used by some international investors as a proxy for
risk in the Gulf, and to hedge against market movements. The
United Arab Emirates dirham also fell in the forwards market
on Tuesday, although to a lesser extent.
Saudi riyal forwards moved in response to a surge of demand
for dollars in the spot foreign exchange market, which may be
linked to the plunge of oil prices as well as a sharp fall of
the Saudi stock market in the past two weeks, traders said.
They said banks were not panicking, but some were buying
forwards because the dollar demand had pushed the riyal's spot
rate unusually far beyond its peg of 3.75 against the
dollar.
The spot rate, which has been creeping up in the last few
weeks, was trading at 3.7518 on Tuesday; over the previous
several years, it had never risen above 3.7510. The Saudi
central bank supplies dollars as necessary to keep the riyal
close to its peg.
"The last time SAR spot traded this high for this long was
at the unwind of the revaluation speculation trades back in
2008. Before that, it was probably in the early 90s," said Ehsan
Ahmed, head of foreign exchange, rates and credit trading for
the region at Standard Chartered Bank.
"It seems likely that we have seen a large outflow of
capital from the kingdom. This outflow of SAR into USD has
exceeded the amount of USD which has been supplied by the Saudi
central bank facility, and the interbank market has not been
able to absorb this."
OPTIONS TRADE
One trader at a regional bank in the Gulf, declining to be
named under briefing rules, said the markets were reacting to
trade in two- and three-year riyal options by U.S. hedge funds.
"It is important to watch out for this evening because we do
not know if the order is finished or not," the trader said,
referring to New York trading hours on Tuesday.
He said the forward market's move had been magnified by its
lack of liquidity. "My personal feeling is, you might see for a
couple of days spreads going to the right, but then it will all
come back."
With Brent crude oil now at about $85 a barrel,
Saudi Arabia's state finances may fall into deficit next year,
economists believe. The International Monetary Fund has
estimated the government will have a break-even oil price of
$90.70 in its budget for 2015.
But given Saudi Arabia's huge fiscal reserves which could be
used to keep state spending high for years, low debt that would
make borrowing from the markets easy, and strong growth in its
private non-oil sector, analysts do not think the oil price drop
is a major threat to the Saudi economy.
The Saudi Arabian central bank's net foreign assets rose to
a record $737 billion in August, according to the latest data,
so it does not risk running out of dollars.
Five-year Saudi Arabian credit default swaps
, used to insure against any sovereign debt
default, have risen only marginally in the last few weeks and
are well below levels hit in 2011 and 2012. The Saudi stock
index was up 2.4 percent on Tuesday afternoon,
rebounding for a third day from this month's low.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)