2012年 11月 5日

Two Saudi border guards killed in ambush in south - TV

DUBAI Nov 5 Two Saudi Arabian border guards were killed on Monday in an ambush in Sharoura in the far south of the country, near its border with Yemen, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television said.

The station gave no further details.

