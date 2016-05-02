Saudi Arabia looks to UK, France and China for help building homes

DUBAI May 2 Saudi Arabia's government has
authorised the housing ministry to seek the assistance of
Britain, France and China in building hundreds of thousands of
homes to ease a shortage of affordable housing in the kingdom.
The housing minister and his deputy were given the power to
sign memorandums of understanding with those countries, the
official Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
It gave no details of what the agreements might contain, but
in March the ministry signed memorandums with South Korea and a
Saudi-South Korean consortium to develop 100,000 housing units
in northern Riyadh over 10 years. The consortium includes Daewoo
Engineering & Construction Co and Hanwha Engineering
and Construction Corp.
Under a broad economic reform plan announced last week, the
Saudi government aims to increase the rate of home ownership
among its citizens by 5 percentage points by 2020 from 47
percent now. The government will provide some funding and
regulatory support.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)