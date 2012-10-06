IMF's Lagarde praises GCC's management of oil prices

BRIEF-Saputo announces amendment of its normal course issuer bid
* Saputo announces the amendment of its normal course issuer bid
RIYADH Oct 6 International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde on Saturday praised Gulf Arab countries' good management of oil prices and reserves.
Lagarde was speaking at a news conference after meeting with senior officials from the six oil exporters in the Gulf Cooperation Council.
She predicted "sustainable growth but at slightly reduced rates in the years to come" for the GCC countries, which are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.
* Saputo announces the amendment of its normal course issuer bid
* Gladstone investment corp- gladstone investment provided equity and senior secured debt to complete transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Popeyes louisiana kitchen, inc. Cancels fiscal 2016 earnings conference call and webcast