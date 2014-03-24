Saudi Arabia approves new fund to invest in manufacturing

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, March 24 Saudi Arabia's
cabinet has approved the creation of a new company to invest in
manufacturing industries as the world's top oil exporter tries
to diversify its economy and generate jobs, state news agency
SPA said on Monday.
The new Saudi Arabian Company for Industrial Investment will
have capital of 2 billion riyals ($533 million). "It will focus
on conversion industries that rely on petrochemicals, plastics,
fertilisers, steel, aluminium and basic industries (and) that
achieve economic diversification," SPA reported.
The decision fits in with government efforts to develop a
broad downstream industrial base, alongside the creation of
industrial zones that take advantage of the kingdom's low energy
costs and readily available raw materials.
Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi has previously said that Saudi
Arabia produces many raw materials and petrochemicals but does
not invest enough in manufacturing finished products to generate
jobs for its young people.
The new company is a joint venture between the finance
ministry's Public Investment Fund, state oil firm Saudi Aramco
and Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC).
SABIC, Aramco and other state-owned companies produce large
quantities of base chemicals, metals and other minerals.
SABIC, which has some shares traded on the Riyadh stock
market but remains majority state-owned, is building a new
synthetic rubber plant with U.S. firm Exxon Mobil.
It will be the first synthetic rubber plant in the kingdom,
and is aimed at satisfying increasing transport demand and
vehicle use in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
Aramco is expanding its investment with Japan's Sumitomo
Chemical in Rabigh on the Red Sea coast while
developing a major petrochemicals plant in Jubail with U.S.
company Dow Chemical.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall and
Pravin Char)